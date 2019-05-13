Vans Unveiled First Look At Their 'Harry Potter' Shoe Collection

May 13, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment

A few weeks since unveiling that their newest collection of shoes would be 'Harry Potter'-themed, Vans has given us a sneak peek at what the Hogwarts House-inspired kicks will look like:

In a series of tweets the company gave some design hints & while they have yet to post the actual shoes online, other outlets have shown us what the collection will look like.

For the latest on when they'll available sign up for updates from Vans.

Tags: 
Vans
Harry Potter