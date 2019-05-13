Vans Unveiled First Look At Their 'Harry Potter' Shoe Collection

A few weeks since unveiling that their newest collection of shoes would be 'Harry Potter'-themed, Vans has given us a sneak peek at what the Hogwarts House-inspired kicks will look like:

yo the harry potter x vans line --

In a series of tweets the company gave some design hints & while they have yet to post the actual shoes online, other outlets have shown us what the collection will look like.

Harry Potter x Vans



My normie folks about to go crazy for these. Jokes aside, for a Harry Potter collab some of these are actually really nice.



Each shoe represents a different House. Each will come with their own shoe and apparel.



Each shoe represents a different House. Each will come with their own shoe and apparel.

No release date yet.

