Vans Is Selling A Shark Week Collection With Proceeds Going Towards Protecting The Oceans

On the heels of their Harry Potter collection Vans has introduced another set of special shoes. This time it's all about sharks in celebration of the Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week (beginning July 28th) and it's for a good cause.

Sales from the special edition slip-on & high-top shoes as well as the as the long sleeve T-shirt benefit Oceana, an organization that's dedicated to protecting the oceans.

-- COMING SOON -- Vans X Shark Week footwear -- pic.twitter.com/L5T4bL1cYY — SkateHut (@SkateHut) July 2, 2019

You can get yours here.