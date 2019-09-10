Vans Is Releasing A "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

September 10, 2019
On the heels of their David Bowie & 'Harry Potter' collections, Vans is preparing to release a set of shoes inspired by Tim Burton's 1993 classic 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'. Check out the teaser below:

Here's what they're reportedly going to look like and the rumored release is in October.

They'll be $70-$75 and available online & in store. For more head here.

