Vans Is Releasing A "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

On the heels of their David Bowie & 'Harry Potter' collections, Vans is preparing to release a set of shoes inspired by Tim Burton's 1993 classic 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'. Check out the teaser below:

Here's what they're reportedly going to look like and the rumored release is in October.

Vans x The Nightmare Before Christmas is arriving just in time for Halloween. -- https://t.co/CMVL0SJcTV pic.twitter.com/eU0ZD7Bb5u — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 10, 2019

They'll be $70-$75 and available online & in store. For more head here.