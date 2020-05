On April 21st Vans released their first ever full-length skateboarding film with an all-female cast. It's called 'Credits' and it was directed by skateboarder Shari White.

Video of Vans Presents: Credits | Skate | VANS

Video of Vans Presents: Credits | Skate | VANS

Una Farrar, Breana Geering and Fabiana Delfino and several Vans team riders.

You can watch the full 15 minuite film above.