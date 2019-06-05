Vans Expected To Release Their 'Harry Potter' Collection On Friday

After over a month of waiting it appears that Vans' new 'Harry Potter' collection is about to drop. Per an e-mail sent out by footwear brand Journey's to their mailing list, the shoes will be available on Friday June 7th. Hypebeast has also provided that time of the release will be 10 AM (EST).

We'll definitely use expelliarmus on anyone who tries to keep us away from these @HarryPotterFilm @VANS_66 ⚡️https://t.co/QE8CwfBzs3 — Alternative Press (@AltPress) June 5, 2019

For a closer look at the shoes, which are mostly themed after the four Hogwarts houses scroll through our post from May:

Harry Potter fans in the Bay Area can also check out the award-winning 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' play when it makes its west coast debut in San Francisco this fall.

You could even wear these to it: