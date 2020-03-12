Vans Debuts Sensory-Inclusive Collection for Autism Awareness

Vans shoes

Pablo Cuadra / Stringer

News

After launching the very popular "Harry Potter" & "The Nightmare Before Christmas" collections among others in 2019, Vans has debuted a new line of shoes aimed at enhancing autism awareness. It's a collection designed specifically for those with Autism Specturm Disorder.

Noting that the brand has focused on being a champion of individuality and self-expression since its inception in 1966, Vans wants this sensory-inclusive collection to give those with autism options that cater to them. The shoes feature a calming color palette and design features that focus on the senses of touch and sound.  There are six different options.

The collection also includes a sweater and a pair of shirts. You can purchase them now here.

Vans
Autism Awareness