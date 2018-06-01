Vampire Weekend Say Their New Album Is 94.5% Done

Vampire Weekend have gone through some lineup changes & taken some serious time between 2013's Modern Vampires Of The City and whatever it is they're cooking up now. The wait for new music appears to be nearly over as the band has stated that they are "94.5%" done with the new album.

Vampire Weekend say that their new album is "94.5%" done https://t.co/mcvXu3OYC9 pic.twitter.com/pO8yE9wzbo — Stereogum (@stereogum) May 30, 2018

They said so in an Instagram comment this week as they made their return to the social network for the first time in 5 years.

The band also announced two shows at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, California this month. Plus, they'll be appearaing at Lollapalooza in August. We're still waiting on a Bay Area show, but more Vampire Weekend announcements appear imminent.