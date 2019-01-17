Vampire Weekend To Drop Double Album; New Music Coming Next Week

For the first time since 2013, we're getting new music from Vampire Weekend. In an Instagram post Thursday, frontman Ezra Koenig confirmed that the band will release new music next week and that a double album of sorts is on the way.

Abbreviated 'FTOB' the new (double) album will feature 18 songs and run 59-minutes in length. This will be the first Vampire Weekend album since the departure of band member & key songwriter Rostam Batmanglij. There will be releases of two songs each month until the full album drops.

It has been years since the last time the band played the Bay Area so we're hopeful the new music means a return.

We'll bring you the Bay Area radio premiere of the new single next week.