Vampire Weekend Announce October Show In San Francisco

Vampire Weekend have announced their long-awaited return to the Bay Area with a show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday night October 1st.

The band's 'Father Of The Bride' tour begins in May with a headlining set at Hangout Festival in Alabama & ends in October with a show at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Vampire Weekend are fresh off of the release of their first new music since 2013 with the tracks "Harmony Hall" & "2021" & their album 'Father of the Bride' is coming this spring.

Pre-sale for the San Francisco show begins February 7th at 10AM with the word 'jokerman' & general on-sale is February 8th at 12PM. For more info & tix head here.