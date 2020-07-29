Valley Fair Introduces Open-Air Market During Closure

Westfield Valley Fair unveiled most of their $1.1 billion expansion in early March and then had to shutdown shortly after due to the Coronavirus. They were able to reopen in June before once again being forced to shutdown in mid-July. Now the south bay mall has introduced an open-air market that operates Fridays - Sundays through August 16th.

While many of the mall's stores are currently only offering curbside pick-up, here's who's participating in the open-air market outside:

Salt & Straw

Quay Australia

UNTUCKit

Levi's

Coach

Haagen Dazs

Young Art Lessons

Rabbit Rabbit Tea

David Yurman

MCM

Kay Jewelers

Kiehl's

Hugo Boss

Pottery Barn

Sam Edelman

Ann Taylor

Mrs. Fields

Athleta (beginning 8/7)

Purple (beginning 8/7)

A spokesperson for the mall says that the rest of the mall's construction has not been delayed, or impacted by the pandemic. The outdoor mall, Santana Row, across the street remains open for outdoor dining & in-store shopping.