Valley Fair Introduces Open-Air Market During Closure
Friday - Sunday
Westfield Valley Fair unveiled most of their $1.1 billion expansion in early March and then had to shutdown shortly after due to the Coronavirus. They were able to reopen in June before once again being forced to shutdown in mid-July. Now the south bay mall has introduced an open-air market that operates Fridays - Sundays through August 16th.
Come shop the Open Air Market at @westfieldvf! Open Fri-Sun 11am - 7pm.
While many of the mall's stores are currently only offering curbside pick-up, here's who's participating in the open-air market outside:
- Salt & Straw
- Quay Australia
- UNTUCKit
- Levi's
- Coach
- Haagen Dazs
- Young Art Lessons
- Rabbit Rabbit Tea
- David Yurman
- MCM
- Kay Jewelers
- Kiehl's
- Hugo Boss
- Pottery Barn
- Sam Edelman
- Ann Taylor
- Mrs. Fields
- Athleta (beginning 8/7)
- Purple (beginning 8/7)
A spokesperson for the mall says that the rest of the mall's construction has not been delayed, or impacted by the pandemic. The outdoor mall, Santana Row, across the street remains open for outdoor dining & in-store shopping.