Vallejo's H.E.R. is the first black female artist to get Fender signature guitar

For the first time in the company's 74-year history, Fender is launching a signature guitar from a black female artist. Vallejo's H.E.R. now has her own signature Stratocaster, which she debuted Sunday night during the "In Memorium" segment of the Emmys.

For the first time in the company's 74 year history, a @Fender Signature Guitar has been launched by a Black female artist: H.E.R. (@HERMusicx). https://t.co/iBioYZis2l pic.twitter.com/YxEw7hxhT8 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 22, 2020

The guitar feat. an Alder body and comes in a chrome glow. It also features her artwork on its neck. She said tthe guitar is a "color, shape and sound that is one-hundred-percent my own" & that she hopes it inspires young women of all backgrounds to pick up a guitar.

RELATED: GUITAR SALES ARE SKYROCKETING AMIDST THE PANDEMIC

It retails for $1,099.99 and you can purchase it here.