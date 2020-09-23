Vallejo's H.E.R. is the first black female artist to get Fender signature guitar

The first in their 74 year history

September 23, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
H.E.R.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Music

For the first time in the company's 74-year history, Fender is launching a signature guitar from a black female artist. Vallejo's H.E.R. now has her own signature Stratocaster, which she debuted Sunday night during the "In Memorium" segment of the Emmys.

The guitar feat. an Alder body and comes in a chrome glow. It also features her artwork on its neck. She said tthe guitar is a "color, shape and sound that is one-hundred-percent my own" & that she hopes it inspires young women of all backgrounds to pick up a guitar.

RELATED: GUITAR SALES ARE SKYROCKETING AMIDST THE PANDEMIC

It retails for $1,099.99 and you can purchase it here.

Tags: 
H.E.R.
Fender
Stratocaster