Vacaville Salon To Open Despite Shelter In Place Order
Only 1 customer is allowed in at a time
Lia Rivera, who owns Hairendipity Salon in Vacaville, is defying Solano County's shelter in place order (which was extended through May 17th) and opening for business as of today. She told KTVU that she's not doing this recklessly, or carelessly and has several safety measures in place.
Noting that it's safer in her salon than at a grocery store, bank, or gas station Rivera has institued these policies:
- 1 customer in the salon at a time
- Customers must wait in their cars
- Everyone must wear a face covering
- Stylists work several chairs apart
- Stylists wear full smocks
- Cleaning stations and utensils must be sanitized constantly
Rivera says she's lost $15,000 so far and says a $1k would be a "drop in the bucket" compared to what she'd lose staying closed longer. For more head to KTVU.