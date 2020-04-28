Vacaville Salon To Open Despite Shelter In Place Order

Lia Rivera, who owns Hairendipity Salon in Vacaville, is defying Solano County's shelter in place order (which was extended through May 17th) and opening for business as of today. She told KTVU that she's not doing this recklessly, or carelessly and has several safety measures in place.

Noting that it's safer in her salon than at a grocery store, bank, or gas station Rivera has institued these policies:

1 customer in the salon at a time

Customers must wait in their cars

Everyone must wear a face covering

Stylists work several chairs apart

Stylists wear full smocks

Cleaning stations and utensils must be sanitized constantly

Rivera says she's lost $15,000 so far and says a $1k would be a "drop in the bucket" compared to what she'd lose staying closed longer. For more head to KTVU.