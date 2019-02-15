Urban Outfitters Now Sells VHS Bundles: $40 For 5 Tapes

Selling vinyl is fine. Urban Outfitters typically has a decent collection of vinyl. They've also been selling some other nostalgic items like cassette tapes & players, polaroid cameras, among other things. The company's latest foray into nostalgia is raising eyebrows as they're offering bundles of five assorted comedy VHS tapes from the 90s - for $40 a bundle.

Today in late capitalism: Urban Outfitters is charging $40 for a 5-pack of used VHS movies: https://t.co/KDPtjvCaB4 pic.twitter.com/7elf0N4SQl — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 15, 2019

The films that could be included in your bundle include:

Office Space

A Night At The Roxbury

National Lampoon's Vacation

The Waterboy

Heathers

They also offer a mystery 5-pack of VHS tapes for the same $40 price.

If you still own a VCR it's worth noting you can probably find these tapes for cheaper at a thrift shop, garage sale, or bargain bin somewhere.