Urban Outfitters Now Sells VHS Bundles: $40 For 5 Tapes

February 15, 2019
Dallas
Selling vinyl is fine. Urban Outfitters typically has a decent collection of vinyl. They've also been selling some other nostalgic items like cassette tapes & players, polaroid cameras, among other things. The company's latest foray into nostalgia is raising eyebrows as they're offering bundles of five assorted comedy VHS tapes from the 90s - for $40 a bundle.

The films that could be included in your bundle include:

  • Office Space
  • A Night At The Roxbury
  • National Lampoon's Vacation
  • The Waterboy
  • Heathers

They also offer a mystery 5-pack of VHS tapes for the same $40 price.

If you still own a VCR it's worth noting you can probably find these tapes for cheaper at a thrift shop, garage sale, or bargain bin somewhere.

 

