Unpaid TSA Agents Reportedly Playing Uncensored Hip-Hop And More In Airports

First reported by Business Insider, it seems that TSA agents, who are currently working without pay like air traffic controllers, are playing whatever music they want. Tweets about uncensored versions of Travis Scott & Kanye West songs playing at New York's JFK airport have spurned numerous articles on the rebellion of sorts.

Pissed off TSA agents are reportedly playing uncensored rap music in airports to protest the shutdown https://t.co/ohCYXfUNoo pic.twitter.com/H5SGifD1mv — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 15, 2019

Airport employees do have discretion over the music at some terminals in the airport & it's unclear where exactly the music is being heard at JFK. Those flying in & out of the airport using Terminal 5 have been able to pick (clean) versions of songs for years thanks to Bay Area-based company Rockbot, which is a music provider for that terminal only.

It's not only hip-hop being played at JFK, though, Paramore's in the mix as well.

the extremely weird feeling when the airport PA is blasting Paramore’s “Misery Business” like it’s a super hot 2007 Friday night at old JFK — Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) January 5, 2019

& that's happening for years:

Shouts to the World Bean at Terminal 2 JFK for playing Paramore album cuts at 7am. — Jeff Baum (@jeffbaum) October 29, 2015

Food court at JFK is playing Paramore. ---------------- — Lauren~ -- (@SquishyMew) July 6, 2016

Nirvana, too.

I'm in JFK airport and Nirvana's "Sliver" is playing over the loudspeakers, a song I've never even heard on the radio. Pretty f'ing NYC. — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) November 20, 2014

We say let the TSA agents play what they want.