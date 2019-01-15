Unpaid TSA Agents Reportedly Playing Uncensored Hip-Hop And More In Airports

January 15, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

TSA Agents

Categories: 
Music

First reported by Business Insider, it seems that TSA agents, who are currently working without pay like air traffic controllers, are playing whatever music they want. Tweets about uncensored versions of Travis Scott & Kanye West songs playing at New York's JFK airport have spurned numerous articles on the rebellion of sorts.

Airport employees do have discretion over the music at some terminals in the airport & it's unclear where exactly the music is being heard at JFK. Those flying in & out of the airport using Terminal 5 have been able to pick (clean) versions of songs for years thanks to Bay Area-based company Rockbot, which is a music provider for that terminal only. 

It's not only hip-hop being played at JFK, though, Paramore's in the mix as well.

& that's happening for years:

Nirvana, too.

We say let the TSA agents play what they want.

 

Tags: 
TSA
New York
Travis Scott
JFK
Paramore