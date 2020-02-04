Uno Says Players Are Not Allowed To Stack +2 Or +4 Cards

In case you missed it, in 2019 card game Uno decided it was time to set the record straight on whether, or not players could stack +2, or +4 cards and they said no, you can't. This declaration clearly left many frustrated as it is a pretty common strategy.

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

People were understandably up in arms.

i know this is literally your game that you made up but this is incorrect im sorry https://t.co/EZ4wTxRqYH — tracy clayton-hanks (@brokeymcpoverty) May 5, 2019

My deck, my rules...someone's eating this +24 — Kyle Smith (@absentstudent87) May 4, 2019

Uno clarifies that if someone plays a +2 or +4 card the next player must draw that particular amount of cards and skip their turn. No stacking.

Keep playing by your own rules, though, we won't judge.