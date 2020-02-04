Uno Says Players Are Not Allowed To Stack +2 Or +4 Cards

February 4, 2020
Playing Uno

In case you missed it, in 2019 card game Uno decided it was time to set the record straight on whether, or not players could stack +2, or +4 cards and they said no, you can't. This declaration clearly left many frustrated as it is a pretty common strategy.

People were understandably up in arms.

Uno clarifies that if someone plays a +2 or +4 card the next player must draw that particular amount of cards and skip their turn. No stacking.

Keep playing by your own rules, though, we won't judge.

