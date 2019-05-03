University Awards Jack White Honoree Doctorate For His Contributions To Detroit
On Friday, Detroit's Wayne State University awarded rocker Jack White with an honorary doctorate to thank him for his contributions to the city and the arts.
The rock icon has today received an honorary doctorate from Wayne State University for "his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts as one of the most prolific and renowned artists of the past two decades."
The honorary doctor of humane letters degree celebrates White's two decades of significant contributions to the arts and his successes. He was one of three to receive the honor on Friday joined by Florine Mark (president & CEO of Weight Watchers) and social justice scholar Earl Lewis.
Dr. White will be touring the country with The Raconteurs this year & they'll stop by Oakland for a pair of shows at the Fox Theater in July.