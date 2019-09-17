Ultimate 'Friends' 25th Anniversary Celebration Coming To Las Vegas In October

The 25th anniversary of the premiere of 'Friends' is September 22nd and there will be celebrations around the world including the Central Perk couch coming to San Francisco & a huge celebration at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas in October. There will be a lifesize Legos replica of the Central Perk, the couch will show up for photo ops in front of the Bellagio fountains, Phoebe's yellow cab, "I'll Be There For You" players The Rembrandts will perform a live set at The Park, AND the Blue Man Group will perform a special 'Friends'-centric show at the Luxor.

A replica of Central Perk from ‘Friends’ lands in Las Vegas in October. https://t.co/xB9lemr4Qp pic.twitter.com/Dw4aP7LnBu — Eater Vegas (@EaterVegas) September 13, 2019

This is all happening on October 18th & 19th so you have a little bit of time to plan your ultimate 'Friends' trip to Vegas.

You'll also be able to visit a mini version of Rachel & Monica's apartment, record a 3D version of yourself doing Chandler's happy dance, & sing in a 'Friends'-themed karaoke booth.

