Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Is Now A Bread Option At Subway

Subway has a new addition to the menu & it's only available for a limited time. You can order sandwiches on Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread and you have until February 27, 2019 to do so.

You Can Now Order Your Subway Sandwich On Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread https://t.co/ejo89ozm6d pic.twitter.com/q1CPz3ggYi — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) December 5, 2018

Made with butter, roasted garlic, parmesan, and mozzarella, it'll cost you extra to get a sandwich on the bread unless you order the ultimate meatball marinara, or ultimate spicy Italian.

