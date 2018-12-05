Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Is Now A Bread Option At Subway

Subway has a new addition to the menu & it's only available for a limited time. You can order sandwiches on Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread and you have until February 27, 2019 to do so.

Made with butter, roasted garlic, parmesan, and mozzarella, it'll cost you extra to get a sandwich on the bread unless you order the ultimate meatball marinara, or ultimate spicy Italian.

You're welcome for this heads up.

