UK Green Day Fans Aim To Get "American Idiot" To #1 On Date Of Trump's Visit

President Trump is set to make a visit to the UK on Friday July 13 & Green Day's UK fans have started a campaign to get the band's 2004 single "American Idiot" to #1 on the charts to commemorate the event.

-- A campaign has been launched by @TrumpIdiotNo1 to get @GreenDay's American Idiot to No.1 for U.S. President Donald Trump’s UK visit on July 13th.



Get involved! --------https://t.co/ROdkL8yU7F pic.twitter.com/iqlZ2Eigdn — This Noise Rocks ♪ (@thisnoiserocks) April 27, 2018

The idea is to push sales of the single from July 6 - July 12 so that it sits at #1 when Trump arrives on July 13. Oddly enough, Trump is very aware of "American Idiot" as he & first lady Melania Trump enjoyed the musical back in 2010...

Melania and I saw American Idiot on Broadway last night and it was great. An amazing theatrical experience! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2010

You can join the movement on Facebook.

We've gotta think Green Day is cool with this plan.