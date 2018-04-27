USA Today Images

UK Green Day Fans Aim To Get "American Idiot" To #1 On Date Of Trump's Visit

April 27, 2018
President Trump is set to make a visit to the UK on Friday July 13 & Green Day's UK fans have started a campaign to get the band's 2004 single "American Idiot" to #1 on the charts to commemorate the event.

The idea is to push sales of the single from July 6 - July 12 so that it sits at #1 when Trump arrives on July 13. Oddly enough, Trump is very aware of "American Idiot" as he & first lady Melania Trump enjoyed the musical back in 2010...

You can join the movement on Facebook.

We've gotta think Green Day is cool with this plan.

 

