UC Berkeley Now Offering An Adulting Class

A pair of UC Berkeley students teamed up earlier this year to create a new course through the university's student-run DeCal Program. The course Belle Lau & Jenny Zhou introduced last spring was one on adulting. It had 100 applicants for 30 seats and now an additional session of the course has been added for the fall semester.

'Adulting' is now a class you can take at UC Berkeley https://t.co/pt5IkSzppH — SFGate (@SFGate) August 22, 2019

The class has guest speakers come in to teach students about basics like resumé building, doing your taxes, how to relieve stress & other things that could be helpful in an everyday adult life.

Lau & Zhou note that the school system doesn't require a class be taken that teaches students how to live in the real world and function as an adult, so that's where this class comes in handy.

