In a trying time for many businesses, including independent restaurants, Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats has announced that delivery fees will be waived when you order from independent, local restaurants amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

JUST IN: Uber Eats waives delivery fees for orders from independent restaurants https://t.co/U0St8a64iK pic.twitter.com/OByUUsfgAm — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2020

There are more than 100,000 local restaurants on the app and Uber Eats will launch in-app & e-mail promotions prompting you to support these local businesses.

Support your local restaurants! @UberEats is waiving delivery fees for all orders at every independent restaurant on the app. pic.twitter.com/xcqSwGZfrh — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 16, 2020

Uber Eats is one of several food delivery apps that have introduced contactless deliveries & the company has also pledged 300,000 meals to first responders in the U.S. & Canada.