Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For Orders From Independent Restaurants

March 16, 2020
Food & Drink

In a trying time for many businesses, including independent restaurants, Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats has announced that delivery fees will be waived when you order from independent, local restaurants amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

There are more than 100,000 local restaurants on the app and Uber Eats will launch in-app & e-mail promotions prompting you to support these local businesses. 

Uber Eats is one of several food delivery apps that have introduced contactless deliveries & the company has also pledged 300,000 meals to first responders in the U.S. & Canada.

