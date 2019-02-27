Uber Driver Goes Viral With Menu Asking Riders If They Want 'Silent,' 'Creepy,' Or 'Therapy' Ride

On Monday a Twitter user Luis Arguijo posted the "ride menu" provided to him by Seattle Uber driver George Ure that asked if he wanted a certain type of ride. The humorous take on the sterotypical types of rideshare experiences has since gone viral.

last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

The options as you can see above are:

The Stand-Up: a comedic ride where George tells you the funniest stories he knows

The Silent Ride: ...

The Therapy Ride: Got something on your mind? He'll talk with you about it.

The Creepy Ride: Also silent, but he glances at you in his rearview mirror "all creepy like"

The Rude Ride: He'll be as rude as possible.

Per Forbes, the rider who posted the menu picked the therapy ride & says it was the best Uber ride him, or his friends has ever had. George says the stadn-up & silent rides are his most popular picks.