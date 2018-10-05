Uber And Lyft Will Provide Free Rides To Polling Places On Election Day

On Tuesday November 6th rideshare service Uber will help you get to your closest polling place, for free.

You drive the vote, we’ll get you to the polls. Learn more about how we’re helping people show up on Election Day. https://t.co/ftLaWCEhZ7 — Uber (@Uber) October 4, 2018

All you need is an Uber account and you'll be able to locate your closest polling place & book a ride there free of charge. The service has teamed up with both Democracy Works & #VoteTogether for the promotion. So, if you're not in walking distance of a polling place on Tuesday November 6th Uber has you covered.

For more check out Uber's press release.

Uber is joining Lyft who announced a similar promotion back in August.