San Francisco Ube Festival Coming This August
You've likely seen Ube flavored food available all over the Bay Area these past few years & now there's a festival dedicated to the natural ingredient that turns food purple. UBAY: SF Ube Fest will be hosted by San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park on Saturday August 25 from 11 AM - 5 PM.
Ube (which is pronounced ooh-bay) is the Tagalog word for purple yam and has become an increasingly popular flavor for ice cream, mcarons, cupcakes, and much more.
This Ube Fest will also offer up plenty of Bay Area music, purple sangria, and more.
$5 General Admission
$25 Bottomless House-Made Sangrias 11am-3pm (includes GA)
Tickets can be bought here.
Some of the announced vendors so far include:
- Marley’s Treats
- The Sarap Shop
- Señor Sisig
- Frozen Kuhsterd
For more visit the Facebook event page.