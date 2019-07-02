UBay: The Bay Area's Ube Food Festival Returns To SF In August

San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park will once again host a day dedicated to the purple yam, ube. The Filipino food staple has beengrowing in popularity over the past few years and will be featured ice creams, pizza, and much more at this festival.

The Bay's best food vendors will be serving up ube specials from 11 AM - 4 PM on August 24th and DJs will provide a soundtrack of Bay Area-centric hits. We already mentioned the ube ice cream & ube-crusted pizzas, but there will also be ube macarons, ube rice krispies, ube cupcake flans and much more.

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can RSVP on Facebook for more info.