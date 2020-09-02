Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Responds To Backlash After Joking About Using His Platform

The singer spoke out about mental health after the initial tweet

September 2, 2020
Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has received a whole lot of backlash from the bands passionate fans and many others online after his first tweet in 3 months joked about using his platform.

Fans have been urging Joseph to use his platform to speak up about social justice issues that have come to the forefront in 2020 and many felt it was insensitive. Joesph wentt on to tweet about mental health awareness before doubling down on his platform joke.

A few hours later he apaologized and voiced support for Black Lives Matter and ways to help the cause.

Joseph's bandmate Josh Dun voiced his support for Black Lives Matter back in May amidst the George Floyd protests.

The band's social media accounts also participated in #TheShowMustBePaused back in June as a day to not post and focus on the pressing matters happening around us.

