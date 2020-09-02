Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Responds To Backlash After Joking About Using His Platform

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has received a whole lot of backlash from the bands passionate fans and many others online after his first tweet in 3 months joked about using his platform.

you guys keep asking me to use my platforms.

feels good to dust these bad boys off. pic.twitter.com/CFyMOIkKgC — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

Fans have been urging Joseph to use his platform to speak up about social justice issues that have come to the forefront in 2020 and many felt it was insensitive. Joesph wentt on to tweet about mental health awareness before doubling down on his platform joke.

you don’t know what someone else is going through.

what other invisible weights they may be struggling to carry.

keep that in mind as you go about your interactions.



and take care of yourself, please. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

this isn’t a notes app moment.



i’m doubling down on my platform tweet.



it was fantastic. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

A few hours later he apaologized and voiced support for Black Lives Matter and ways to help the cause.

im truly sorry if it hurt anyone.

here is a link with a lot of great info that i stand by.https://t.co/ItppMmW1u8 — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 3, 2020

Joseph's bandmate Josh Dun voiced his support for Black Lives Matter back in May amidst the George Floyd protests.

listen guys. black lives matter, period. let’s help bring justice to George Floyd by most importantly loving each other, and going to https://t.co/XlOKiduxzc. you can sign the petition and then you can call 612-324-4499 to get in touch with offices who can serve justice — josh dun (@joshuadun) May 28, 2020

The band's social media accounts also participated in #TheShowMustBePaused back in June as a day to not post and focus on the pressing matters happening around us.