Two-Thirds Of Residents Say They're Unhappy With Bay Area Life

The San Francisco Foundation has published survey findings based on 800 residents across five Bay Area counties (San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, & Marin) and has found that 67% of responders are unhappy, or concerned about the changes that have been happening in the Bay Area. That number is up significantly from the 45% who said the same back in 2016.

Residents increasingly unhappy with Bay Area life, new poll finds https://t.co/J8qs1WIncV pic.twitter.com/w73h8z196R — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) December 4, 2019

Why are residents unhappy? Cost of living, homelessness, housing costs & traffic were the main reasons with nearly 80% of responders saying affordable housing is a priority to them.

A study from earlier in 2019 found that more than half of Bay Area residents are planning to leave and that two-thirds of millennials plan to leave for cheaper locations. As more people continue to leave than come into the Bay Area the place that's been most popular to move to is Texas.

Less than half (46%) of the survey's responders said that they're excited about the future of the Bay Area.