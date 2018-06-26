Two Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Santa Cruz County Beach

June 26, 2018
This past weekend more than twenty great white sharks were spotted off of New Brighton State Beach in Capitola. There were reported sightings on both Saturday & Sunday.

A kayaker captured a video of the sharks and estimated they were about 14 feet long.

This seems to be a yearly occurrence especially around this time of year as great whites were spotted each of the last four years in the area in June.

If you are planning to hit the water in, or around Santa Cruz County stay aware & exercise caution.

