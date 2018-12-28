Two Day Mac And Cheese Festival In San Francisco This January
It's time again for the Great Mac 'N Cheese Melt Off at San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park. This time it's back for a whole weekend from 11 AM - 4 PM on both Saturday January 12th & Sunday January 13th.
It's time to havarti party!!! Get ready for TWO days of macaroni madness at the 3rd annual --Great Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off!-- Tickets sold out last year so get yours now!
Fifteen of the Bay Area's best food trucks & pop-up shops will compete to earn your vote as having the Bay Area's best Mac 'N Cheese. Here's some of the vendors and the specials they'll be serving:
- Jackrabbit's "Almost Famous" mac 'n cheese: ditalini pasta, bechamel, aged cheddar, jack cheese, aged parmesan, garlic-parsley breadcrumbs, option to add truffle oil + parmigiano reggiano, applewood-smoked bacon + chopped scallion, jambalaya + andouille, onions, and peppers
- Jackrabbit's crispy-fried, bacon-gruyere mac 'n cheese ball: pastina pasta mac 'n cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, panko breadcrumbs
- Jackrabbit's "Over-the-Top" mac 'n cheese: classic mac topped with a crispy-fried bacon-gruyere mac 'n cheese ball
- Little Red Riding Truck's mushroom cheese spätzle
- American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's three cheese classic mac 'n cheese
- American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's fresh crab mac 'n cheese
- Moonraker Mobile's classic mac 'n cheese
- Moonraker Mobile's lobster mac 'n cheese
- Batter Up's deep fried mac 'n cheese corndog
- Batter Up's deep fried bacon mac 'n cheese corndog
- The Grilled Cheese Guy's tex mex mac 'n cheese
- The Grilled Cheese Guy's bacon bits mac 'n cheese
- Sip 'n Slurp's bacon truffle mac 'n cheese
- Sip 'n Slurp's corn mac 'n cheese topped with hot cheetos
- Firetrail Pizza's famous wood-fired sausage, red pepper, and three cheese mac ‘n cheese pizza
Repost @01.sanja.01 : thanks for the #macncheese #love ! We agree. Is the the #best. #comfortfood #weaimtocheese #meltmyheart
Pre-sale GA tickets are $5, or $36 for all-you-can-drink craft beer. Those 10 & under get in free. For tix head here. Learn more on the Facebook event page.