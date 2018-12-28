Two Day Mac And Cheese Festival In San Francisco This January

December 28, 2018
Elena Veselova | Dreamstime.com

It's time again for the Great Mac 'N Cheese Melt Off at San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park. This time it's back for a whole weekend from 11 AM - 4 PM on both Saturday January 12th & Sunday January 13th.

It's time to havarti party!!! Get ready for TWO days of macaroni madness at the 3rd annual --Great Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off!-- Tickets sold out last year so get yours now!

Fifteen of the Bay Area's best food trucks & pop-up shops will compete to earn your vote as having the Bay Area's best Mac 'N Cheese. Here's some of the vendors and the specials they'll be serving:

- Jackrabbit's "Almost Famous" mac 'n cheese: ditalini pasta, bechamel, aged cheddar, jack cheese, aged parmesan, garlic-parsley breadcrumbs, option to add truffle oil + parmigiano reggiano, applewood-smoked bacon + chopped scallion, jambalaya + andouille, onions, and peppers
- Jackrabbit's crispy-fried, bacon-gruyere mac 'n cheese ball: pastina pasta mac 'n cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, panko breadcrumbs
- Jackrabbit's "Over-the-Top" mac 'n cheese: classic mac topped with a crispy-fried bacon-gruyere mac 'n cheese ball
- Little Red Riding Truck's mushroom cheese spätzle
- American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's three cheese classic mac 'n cheese
- American Grilled Cheese Kitchen's fresh crab mac 'n cheese
- Moonraker Mobile's classic mac 'n cheese 
- Moonraker Mobile's lobster mac 'n cheese
- Batter Up's deep fried mac 'n cheese corndog
- Batter Up's deep fried bacon mac 'n cheese corndog
- The Grilled Cheese Guy's tex mex mac 'n cheese
- The Grilled Cheese Guy's bacon bits mac 'n cheese
- Sip 'n Slurp's bacon truffle mac 'n cheese 
- Sip 'n Slurp's corn mac 'n cheese topped with hot cheetos 
- Firetrail Pizza's famous wood-fired sausage, red pepper, and three cheese mac ‘n cheese pizza

Repost @01.sanja.01 : thanks for the #macncheese #love ! We agree. Is the the #best. #comfortfood #weaimtocheese #meltmyheart

Pre-sale GA tickets are $5, or $36 for all-you-can-drink craft beer. Those 10 & under get in free. For tix head here. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

