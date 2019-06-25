Two-Day Boba Festival Coming To San Francisco In July
In what's being called San Francisco's first ever Boba Festival, Soma StrEat Food Park is hosting a two-day event over the Fourth of July weekend that will bring the Bay's best boba shops together for a full weekend at 428 11th St. in the City.
Straws at the ready – IT’S BOBA TIME! . The Bay's best boba shops are assembling for San Francisco’s first-ever boba festival! Get your bubble fix with artisanal loose-leaf masterpieces of classic milk-tea minimalism or go pearl-crazy with over the top, frothy creations! -- #SoMa #SoMaStrEatFoodPark
Expect the best in boba drinks, boba rolled ice cream, boba waffles, boba mochi, and more.
The event will be held from 11AM - 4PM each day (July 6 & 7) and will feature 10+ vendors, live music, and all the boba you could want.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here. For more info head to the Facebook event page.