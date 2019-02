Twitter User Wonderfully Describes 2000s Pop Punk Bands Using John Mulaney Quotes

John Mulaney is one of today's most popular stand-up comedians and you'll come across his quotes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc...now one Twitter user has used some of his quotes & jokes in an unexpected mash-up that totally works. Here's 2000s era pop punk bands described using John Mulaney quotes:

I PRESENT TO YOU. MY VERY SMALL AUDIENCE. POP PUNK BANDS OF THE 2000S AS JOHN MULANEY QUOTES.



A THREAD. — Yikes On Bikes™️ (@ayrbee) January 28, 2019

My Chemical Romance pic.twitter.com/4rt8xZCYuK — Yikes On Bikes™️ (@ayrbee) January 28, 2019

Panic! At The Disco pic.twitter.com/wAnXhR2riD — Yikes On Bikes™️ (@ayrbee) January 28, 2019

Fall Out Boy pic.twitter.com/UTDKkEZLZz — Yikes On Bikes™️ (@ayrbee) January 28, 2019

Others have also joined in:

All Time Low pic.twitter.com/uIxaxpN9EX — Megan Leigh (@meganxleighx) January 29, 2019

Don’t forget about Paramore pic.twitter.com/1KScnXcvrg — Cliché Fiancée (@clichefiancee) January 29, 2019

Taking Back Sunday pic.twitter.com/9bDJ7BZ3YC — Aaron Blackmer (@BLAAAAAAAACKMER) January 29, 2019

Oo oo can this be The Offspring? pic.twitter.com/3a4i1tCZUS — Josh Robertson (@TheJrobot) January 29, 2019

Just wonderful content.