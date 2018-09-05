'Twilight' Returning To Theaters This October To Mark Ten Year Anniversary
September 5, 2018
To commemorate ten years since the first 'Twilight' film hit theaters Fathom Events is screening the film nationwide for two days in October.
US: Fathom Events Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Twilight in Movie Theaters Nationwide for Two Days Only in "Fathom Spotlight" Series https://t.co/UzDLGWPHig via @loup_dargent pic.twitter.com/2TEiVf7Y3p— R. E. Mullins (@REMullins) August 26, 2018
There will be screenings at 2 PM & 7 PM on Sunday October 21st & Tuesday October 23rd. There will also be a special boxed set featuring all five 'Twilight' films coming out on October 23rd.
You can catch screenings at theaters in the following Bay Area cities:
- Brentwood
- Daly City
- Dublin
- Emeryville
- Fairfield
- Fremont
- Milpitas
- Mountain View
- Napa
- Pleasant Hill
- Redwood City
- San Bruno
- Santa Clara
- San Francisco (AMC Van Ness, Metreon, Century 9 Market St.)
- San Jose (Eastridge, Oakridge & Saratoga 14)
- Union City
- Walnut Creek
If you'd like to see if your local theater is showing it head here.