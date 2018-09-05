'Twilight' Returning To Theaters This October To Mark Ten Year Anniversary

September 5, 2018
To commemorate ten years since the first 'Twilight' film hit theaters Fathom Events is screening the film nationwide for two days in October.

There will be screenings at 2 PM & 7 PM on Sunday October 21st & Tuesday October 23rd. There will also be a special boxed set featuring all five 'Twilight' films coming out on October 23rd.

You can catch screenings at theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

  • Brentwood
  • Daly City
  • Dublin
  • Emeryville
  • Fairfield
  • Fremont
  • Milpitas
  • Mountain View
  • Napa
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Redwood City
  • San Bruno
  • Santa Clara
  • San Francisco (AMC Van Ness, Metreon, Century 9 Market St.)
  • San Jose (Eastridge, Oakridge & Saratoga 14)
  • Union City
  • Walnut Creek

If you'd like to see if your local theater is showing it head here.

Twilight
Fathom Events