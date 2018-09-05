'Twilight' Returning To Theaters This October To Mark Ten Year Anniversary

To commemorate ten years since the first 'Twilight' film hit theaters Fathom Events is screening the film nationwide for two days in October.

US: Fathom Events Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Twilight in Movie Theaters Nationwide for Two Days Only in "Fathom Spotlight" Series https://t.co/UzDLGWPHig via @loup_dargent pic.twitter.com/2TEiVf7Y3p — R. E. Mullins (@REMullins) August 26, 2018

There will be screenings at 2 PM & 7 PM on Sunday October 21st & Tuesday October 23rd. There will also be a special boxed set featuring all five 'Twilight' films coming out on October 23rd.

You can catch screenings at theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

Brentwood

Daly City

Dublin

Emeryville

Fairfield

Fremont

Milpitas

Mountain View

Napa

Pleasant Hill

Redwood City

San Bruno

Santa Clara

San Francisco (AMC Van Ness, Metreon, Century 9 Market St.)

San Jose (Eastridge, Oakridge & Saratoga 14)

Union City

Walnut Creek

If you'd like to see if your local theater is showing it head here.