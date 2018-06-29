Twenty One Pilots, Joe Strummer Among Acts That Were Once Booked To Play Warped Tour

As the Vans Warped Tour makes its final cross-country run this summer, we've received some more insight than usual on the history of the tour from founder Kevin Lyman. In a recent interview he revealed that twenty one pilots had been booked to play, but their agent nixed that plan.

Lyman also revealed that The Clash frontman, Joe Strummer, was supposed to be part of the Tour in the early 2000s, but unfortunately didn't end up playing due to his untimely passing.

He had also once tried to get The Ramones to reuinite to play.

As for this year, the tour has passed the Bay Area already, but surprise guests keep getting announced. Blink-182 was supposed to be one, but couldn't due to Travis Barker's current health issues.