twenty one pilots Unveil New Song, 'My Blood'

A new song from twenty one pilots dropped surprisingly on Monday evening. The next single from their album 'Trench' is the fourth new song we've heard & is also track 4 on the album. Listen below:

twenty one pilots: My Blood [Official Audio]

The release of the song also marked singer Tyler Joseph's return to Instagram as he posted a still from the video as his first post since June 3, 2017.

A post shared by Tyler Joseph (@tylerrjoseph) on Aug 27, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

'Trench' comes out October 5th & twenty one pilots headline a sold out Oracle Arena show on November 11th.