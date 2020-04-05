Twenty One Pilots Releasing New Song To Benefit Live Music Industry Workers

Proceeds will go towards Crew Nation

April 5, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Twenty One Pilots

ALT 105.3 NSSN

Categories: 
Music

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph announced Sunday that he has written a new song that he feels should come out now.

The song is a "simple, but hopeful" one and the first he's written on electric guitar. He wants to put it out ASAP and have the proceeds benefit Crew Nation, a charity that provides funding for live music industry workers who are currently out of work.

Joseph hopes that he can help those workers in this uncertain time.

We'll let you know more on the track once more info drops.

Tags: 
Tyler Joseph
Crew Nation
Twenty One Pilots