Twenty One Pilots Releasing New Song To Benefit Live Music Industry Workers

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph announced Sunday that he has written a new song that he feels should come out now.

always writing,

but this one feels like it should just come out now — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

The song is a "simple, but hopeful" one and the first he's written on electric guitar. He wants to put it out ASAP and have the proceeds benefit Crew Nation, a charity that provides funding for live music industry workers who are currently out of work.

no one knows when live music will get back on its feet. i’ve met so many amazing people working venues and touring with bands. hopefully we can do something to help some through this song. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

Joseph hopes that he can help those workers in this uncertain time.

We'll let you know more on the track once more info drops.