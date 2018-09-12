twenty one pilots Play First Show Of New Era; See The Setlist
September 12, 2018
Less than a month away from the release of their album 'Trench' twenty one pilots returned to the stage for the first time since June of 2017 for a special show in London. Here's what they played:
- Jumpsuit (live debut)
- Levitate (live debut)
- Heathens
- We Don't Believe What's on TV
- The Judge
- Nico and the Niners (live debut)
- Lane Boy
- Holding on to You
- Stressed Out
- Ride
- My Blood (live debut)
- Car Radio
- Trees
The set featured live debuts of the songs that have already been released from 'Trench' and is likely shorter than the set they'll be playing once their fall tour kicks off in October.