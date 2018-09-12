twenty one pilots Play First Show Of New Era; See The Setlist

Less than a month away from the release of their album 'Trench' twenty one pilots returned to the stage for the first time since June of 2017 for a special show in London. Here's what they played:

A Complete Diversion. @twentyonepilots. A post shared by O2 Academy Brixton (@o2academybrix) on Sep 12, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

Jumpsuit (live debut) Levitate (live debut) Heathens We Don't Believe What's on TV The Judge Nico and the Niners (live debut) Lane Boy Holding on to You Stressed Out Ride My Blood (live debut) Car Radio Trees

They're back #acompletediversion A post shared by ellie (@ell_will7) on Sep 12, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT

The set featured live debuts of the songs that have already been released from 'Trench' and is likely shorter than the set they'll be playing once their fall tour kicks off in October.