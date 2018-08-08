twenty one pilots Complete Video Series With 'Levitate'
twenty one pilots released a new song called 'Levitate' on Wednesday and its video serves as the conclusion to a three-part series that included videos for their songs 'Jumpsuit' & 'Nico And The Niners'.
This is now the third song we've heard from their upcoming album 'Trench' due out October 5.
The band will play a sold out show on Sunday November 11.
#TwentyOnePilots: THE BANDITØ TØUR - 11/11 at @oraclearena! -- on sale at 10 AM on 7/20.