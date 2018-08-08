twenty one pilots Complete Video Series With 'Levitate'

August 8, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

SIPA USA Today

Categories: 
Music

twenty one pilots released a new song called 'Levitate' on Wednesday and its video serves as the conclusion to a three-part series that included videos for their songs 'Jumpsuit' & 'Nico And The Niners'.

This is now the third song we've heard from their upcoming album 'Trench' due out October 5.

The band will play a sold out show on Sunday November 11.

#TwentyOnePilots: THE BANDITØ TØUR - 11/11 at @oraclearena! -- on sale at 10 AM on 7/20.

A post shared by ALT 105.3 Radio (@alt1053radio) on

Tags: 
Twenty One Pilots
Levitate