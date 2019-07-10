twenty one pilots' 'Blurryface' Becomes The Most-Streamed Album Of All-Time By A Group

Four years since its release, twenty one pilots' album 'Blurryface' continues to break records. In 2018 it was the first album to see all of its songs certified gold, or better & in 2019 it has become the most-streamed album ever by a group.

Having amassed 3.5 billion streams, the album that features hits like "Stressed Out" & "Ride" helped make the band one of alternative's biggest of the 2010s. "Stressed Out" is also one of the few alternative songs to have 1 billion YouTube views.

.@twentyonepilots' 'Blurryface' has now surpassed 3.5 billion streams on Spotify. It remains the most streamed album by a group of all-time. — chart data (@chartdata) July 3, 2019

twenty one pilots will headline day 1 of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on August 9th.