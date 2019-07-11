twenty one pilots Announce Northern California Show This Fall

July 11, 2019
Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Music

We're less than a month away from twenty one pilots headlining day 1 of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on Friday August 9th and now we know that they'll be returning to the west coast in the fall as their Bandito Tour rolls on. They'll play Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Sunday November 3rd.

Fall U.S. tour dates:

  • Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
  • Oct. 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
  • Oct. 17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Oct. 18 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
  • Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
  • Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
  • Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
  • Oct. 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
  • Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
  • Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
  • Nov. 2 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
  • Nov. 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
  • Nov. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
  • Nov. 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
  • Nov. 9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Regsiter before Sunday (7/14) here for early access at tickets to the Sacramento show & head here to get tickets to see them at Outside Lands.

Twenty One Pilots
Sacramento