twenty one pilots Announce Northern California Show This Fall
July 11, 2019
We're less than a month away from twenty one pilots headlining day 1 of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on Friday August 9th and now we know that they'll be returning to the west coast in the fall as their Bandito Tour rolls on. They'll play Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Sunday November 3rd.
we weren’t ready to bring the banditø tour to a close just yet. register for tickets today. https://t.co/sTkvrn9VSe pic.twitter.com/a49fKH83OX— twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) July 11, 2019
Fall U.S. tour dates:
- Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- Oct. 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
- Oct. 17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Oct. 18 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
- Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
- Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
- Oct. 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
- Nov. 2 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
- Nov. 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- Nov. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
- Nov. 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- Nov. 9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Regsiter before Sunday (7/14) here for early access at tickets to the Sacramento show & head here to get tickets to see them at Outside Lands.