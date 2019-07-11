twenty one pilots Announce Northern California Show This Fall

We're less than a month away from twenty one pilots headlining day 1 of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on Friday August 9th and now we know that they'll be returning to the west coast in the fall as their Bandito Tour rolls on. They'll play Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Sunday November 3rd.

we weren’t ready to bring the banditø tour to a close just yet. register for tickets today. https://t.co/sTkvrn9VSe pic.twitter.com/a49fKH83OX — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) July 11, 2019

Fall U.S. tour dates:

Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 18 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Nov. 2 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Nov. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Regsiter before Sunday (7/14) here for early access at tickets to the Sacramento show & head here to get tickets to see them at Outside Lands.