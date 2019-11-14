Twenty One Pilots And Mumford And Sons Earn Billboard's Top Albums Of The Decade

Billboard has unveiled their end of the decade rankings and the top rock albums from 2010 - 2019 belong to Twenty One Pilots & Mumford & Sons.

The Decade on the @billboardcharts: @Imaginedragons' #Believer is the No. 1 rock song & @twentyonepilots' #Blurryface is the top rock album



See who has the top 5 rock songs and albums of the 2010s below https://t.co/DiXtP9lWW8 — billboard (@billboard) November 14, 2019

Based on weeks spent at #1 on the chart, and overall chart performance between Dec. 5 2009 - Sep. 28, 2019, Twenty One Pilots' 2015 album 'Blurryface' earned the top spot for the decade with 234 weeks spent on the chart and it's continued success in the top half of the chart for several years after its release.

Mumford & Sons' 2009 debut album 'Sigh No More' came in at #2 for the decade after spending 180 weeks on the album chart, six of which were at the top spot.

The top 5 looks like this:

twenty one pilots - 'Blurryface' Mumford & Sons - 'Sigh No More Imagine Dragons - 'Night Vision' Guardians Of The Galaxy - 'Awesome Mix Vol. 1' Imagine Dragons - 'Evolve'

