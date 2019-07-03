Twelve Pianos To Pop-Up In Golden Gate Park Over Twelve Days This July

Once again, Sunset Piano and the San Francisco Botanical Garden are presenting Flower Piano: a twelve-day event where playable pianos pop-up in Golden Gate Park from July 11 - 22.

The pianos are placed in some of the Botanical Garden's best locations and people are able to play them whenever they'd like while they're there. For its fifth anniversary they are offering more chances for the public to play, inviting more professional musicians, hosting a sunset session, a community sing-along, free lessons, and three editions of Flower Piano at Night complete with food trucks & drinks.

Flower Piano at Sunset will be held on Friday July 12th - Tix can be found here.

Flower Piano at Night will be held July 18th - 20th. - Tix can be found here.

For more info and the full schedule head to SFBG.org.