Twelve Pianos To Pop-Up In Golden Gate Park Over Twelve Days This Julu
Once again, Sunset Piano and the San Francisco Botanical Garden are presenting Flower Piano: a twelve-day event where playable pianos pop-up in Golden Gate Park from July 11 - 22.
It’s July which means it’s almost Flower Piano time! July 11-22 is coming up quick. • Check out the website - sfbg.org/flowerpiano - to finish watching this video, peruse the full amazing program, buy special event tickets, download the app, sign up to volunteer, and get all the other important details! • Here comes Flower Piano! So excited!!! ------ • #flowerpiano #sfbotanicalgarden
The pianos are placed in some of the Botanical Garden's best locations and people are able to play them whenever they'd like while they're there. For its fifth anniversary they are offering more chances for the public to play, inviting more professional musicians, hosting a sunset session, a community sing-along, free lessons, and three editions of Flower Piano at Night complete with food trucks & drinks.
Only 6 days left to become a Member and receive Flower Piano at Night tickets for $25/ticket - saving 55%! Members also get expedited entry and some other fun surprises. Join today! • sfbg.org/new-member-flower-piano • Also, special performance just added to Thursday night, 7/18! The return of Chuchito Valdez! With special guest Mauro ffortissimo on the liberated piano. • Tickets are starting to move and have sold out in previous years... don’t miss this magical event! Get your tickets today! • #flowerpiano #flowerpianoatnight #sunsetpiano #sfbotanicalgarden #chuchitovaldez #discount #deals
- Flower Piano at Sunset will be held on Thursday July 12th - Tix can be found here.
- Flower Piano at Night will be held July 18th - 20th. - Tix can be found here.
For more info and the full schedule head to SFBG.org.