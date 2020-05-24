Wild Turkeys Wreak Havoc On Oakland Park Goers

Earlier this month hundreds of goats ran wild in a San Jose neighborhood, now a turkey is making headlines in the East Bay. His name is Gerald and he doesn't take kindly to people and dogs enjoying their time in the closed Morcom Rose Garden in Oakland.

Stay safe, Oakland. -------- The turkeys are taking over.https://t.co/6pRwrl9yQ7 — Chloe Condon -- (@ChloeCondon) May 24, 2020

Park goes have gone so far as to compare this aggressive turkey to the raptors in 'Jurassic Park'. He's jumped on people and sunk his talons in and it's been advised that you find a Gerald-Free escape route from the rose garden to avoid his wrath.

The guardian of the rose garden, beware A post shared by Claire Bianchi (@bianchiclaire) on May 19, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT

Oakland Animal Services noted that he has quite the reputation and is protecting his mate & offspring. On Saturday they posted a reminder that the park was closed to help take time to prevent these volatile human-turkey interactions.

If you do venture to Morcom Rose Garden, beware of Gerald.