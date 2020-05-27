Tuesday Morning Files For Bankruptcy; Plans To Close 230 Stores

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)

This morning, Tuesday Morning, a big player in discount home furnishings, has announced it has filed for bankruptcy reorganization as the prolonged closure of its stores has created what the company calls an "insurmountable financial hurdle."

While all Tuesday Morning stores had been closed because of the virus, about 80 percent have reopened lately allowing more than 7,000 employees to return to work.

However, as part of its reorganization plan, the company says it will permanently close 230 stores, about one-third of its total.

It's currently unclear if any Bay Area stores will be affetced.