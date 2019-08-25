Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross To Provide The Score For Pixar's Jazz-Inspired 'Soul'

Nine Inch Nails frontman, Trent Reznor, and his creative partner, Atticus Ross, will once again team up to score a film. This time it'll be Disney-Pixar's jazz-inspired 'Soul' starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove (of The Roots) & more.

It'll be just a bit different than past projects for Reznor & Ross which include 'Bird Box,' 'Gone Girl,' & 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo'. 'Soul' follows Jamie Foxx's middle school band teacher character, Joe, who yearns to become a professional jazz musician. The character dies (or almost dies?) and finds himself at a celestial workshop for souls where they acquire personality traits before becoming humans. 

'Soul' hits theaters on June 19, 2020.

