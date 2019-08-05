Treasure Island Music Festival Canceled And It Might Be Over For Good

After a decade on Treasure Island, a year off in 2017 and a location change to Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in 2018 the Treasure Island Music Festival has announced that it is canceled for 2019 and there are no plans for it to return anytime soon.

To our Treasure Island Music Festival family,



It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing today that the 2019 festival will not happen and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future. Read full: https://t.co/RtGQ2NXryn pic.twitter.com/o417e6UiA2 — Treasure Island Music Festival (@timfsf) August 5, 2019

In additons, Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, which recently was home to TIMF, Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival & more might no longer be a venue for concerts after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC).

Oakland Halts Events at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, Including Treasure Island Music Festival https://t.co/5WyvVxEZKD pic.twitter.com/weKQP0bRIy — SF Station (@sfstation) August 5, 2019

Treasure Island Music Festival was held in October each year and featured sets from LCD Sounsystem, Deadmau5, A$AP Rocky, Tame Impala, M83, Alt-J, Outkast, The National, CHVRCHES, & many more over the years.