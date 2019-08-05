Treasure Island Music Festival Canceled And It Might Be Over For Good

August 5, 2019
Photo: Marc Fong

Music

After a decade on Treasure Island, a year off in 2017 and a location change to Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in 2018 the Treasure Island Music Festival has announced that it is canceled for 2019 and there are no plans for it to return anytime soon.

In additons, Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, which recently was home to TIMF, Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival & more might no longer be a venue for concerts after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC).

 

Treasure Island Music Festival was held in October each year and featured sets from LCD Sounsystem, Deadmau5, A$AP Rocky, Tame Impala, M83, Alt-J, Outkast, The National, CHVRCHES, & many more over the years.

Treasure Island Music Festival