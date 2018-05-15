Treasure Island Music Festival Announces New Location And Dates For 2018

After a year off the Treasure Island Music Festival has announced that it will return this October (13-14) at a new location: Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park.

Dropping anchor this fall! See you at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, Ca on October 13-14, 2018. RSVP Here: https://t.co/L8QcEAhdoX pic.twitter.com/qmnkEIiEeO — Treasure Island Music Festival (@timfsf) May 15, 2018

The lineup will be announced soon & it is expected to follow the same indie & dance model as the lineups that made it a great experience on scenic Treasure Island for the festival's first 10 years.

The ferris wheel, art installations, attractions, food trucks & more will also be back for 2018.

Middle Harbor Shoreline Park was the location of this past weekend's Blurry Vision Fest so if you were wondering if you'd still have a good view of the Bay - you will.

When the lineup drops we'll let you know who's playing.