Tre Cool Joins Dallas On Green Day Day To Talk Jamming With Willie Nelson, Green Day's Bookmobile And More

Green Day drummer, Tre Cool, called into ALT 105.3 to chat with Dallas on Green Day Day 2020. They talked about his son's wild first birthday party, jamming (& more) with Willie Nelson, working with Butch Walker on 'Father Of All...'. They also chatted about the safety of BART & touring in the band's old Bookmobile.

Green Day will headline the Hella Mega Tour in San Francisco on Tuesday July 21st with Fall Out Boy, Weezer & The Interrupters at Oracle Park.