Travis Barker To Play DJ Set In San Francisco This August

After blink-182 plays at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on Friday August 9th, drummer Travis Barker will head over to 1015 Folsom to DJ at an unofficial after party. The 21+ event also features Wax Motif and will be from 10PM - 3AM.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday (6/28) at 10AM here.

Perhaps he'll bring hsi drums, too?