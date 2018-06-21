Travis Barker Hospitalized Due To Blood Clots In His Arms

Before blink-182's Las Vegas residency shows on June 15 & 16, the band announced that they would have to be postponed due to drummer Travis Barker suffering from blood clots in both of his arms. Last week they had to also cancel the June 22 & 23 Vegas dates as Travis will not be able to perform until July at the earliest.

Earlier this week TMZ reported that Barker was released from the hospital Monday, but had to return again Tuesday due to further complications. He has “developed thrombophlebitis in his bilateral and upper extremities as well as cellulitis.” Barker also stated earlier this month that he's suffering from a staph infection.

blink-182 will update fans on rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates as soon as they can.